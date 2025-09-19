Poshan Maah initiative significantly advanced India’s fight against malnutrition: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Poshan Maah initiative, under the Poshan Abhiyaan, has significantly advanced India’s fight against malnutrition, the Union government said.

Launched in March 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Poshan Abhiyaan is a flagship multi-ministerial convergence mission designed to place nutrition at the forefront of India’s national development agenda.

The Poshan Maah initiative has played a key role in building a healthier and stronger nation through nutrition, reducing stunting among children.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21) reports reduced stunting among children under five from 38.4 per cent to 35.5 per cent. As per the NFHS-5 report, underweight prevalence in children dropped from 35.8 per cent to 32.1 per cent.

“The Poshan Maah initiative, a cornerstone of the Poshan Abhiyaan, has significantly advanced India’s fight against malnutrition by promoting dietary diversity, community engagement, and technology-driven solutions,” the government said.

"Poshan Maah empowers communities and schools to foster sustainable nutritional practices for a healthier, stronger nation," it added.

On Wednesday, PM Modi launched the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, along with the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, aligning strongly with his vision of Sashakt Nari and Suposhit Bharat.

This year’s edition highlights innovative and inclusive approaches to address malnutrition and promote sustainable health. It aims to create awareness on obesity by reducing sugar and oil consumption to build a healthier India.

“Obesity is becoming a big problem for our country. In the coming years, every third person will be a victim to it. We must save ourselves from obesity. Therefore, I would like to give you a small suggestion, use 10 per cent less oil in cooking,” PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech in August.

The Poshan Maah will focus on early childhood care and education (ECCE)/Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi (PBPB).

Further, with the EK Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, it aims to integrate environmental sustainability with nutrition awareness, encouraging tree plantation and eco-friendly practices to support long-term health and well-being.

The campaign also aims to enhance feeding practices for children under two years to improve nutrition outcomes, emphasising optimal breastfeeding and complementary feeding. In addition, it will promote active male participation in nutrition awareness and caregiving roles to foster shared responsibility in family and community health.

Poshan Maah is a nationwide initiative to promote nutrition and healthy living, and everyone can play a vital role in making it a success by educating the community, planting nutrition gardens and promoting kitchen gardens, supporting Anganwadi Centres and ASHA Workers by volunteering at local Anganwadi centres.

