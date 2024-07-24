Prompt action by doctor, Asha worker save three lives in MP’s Seoni

Bhopal, July 24 Prompt action by a doctor and an Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker saved the lives of a woman and her two newborns as they provided necessary guidance for delivery in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni.

Due to heavy rain in Seoni district, the connectivity to several villages from the district headquarters has been cut off for the last two days.

Jorabadi is one such village in the district lacking proper road connectivity where a tribal woman named Raveena Uikey was in labour pain on Tuesday. However, her family members could not rush her to the nearby hospital due to a flood-like situation in the village.

At this point, someone suggested they contact a local Asha worker, who was present at the Seoni district hospital.

The Asha worker named Kamta Maravi, who knew about Raveena's health condition, immediately reached out to Dr. Manisha Sisram and informed her about the situation.

However, due to the poor connectivity caused by heavy rain, they could not reach the patient.

Manisha then contacted District Collector Sanskriti Jain and narrated the situation.

With prompt support from the district administration, Manisha along with other nursing staff left for Jorabadi but could not reach the patient because of the flood-like situation in the village.

Manisha then guided a woman ('Dai') who was present at Raveena's home over the phone to carry out the delivery. Their efforts bore fruit as Raveena delivered twins.

After the rain stopped on Wednesday, Raveena and the newborns were taken to the district hospital where they were said to be healthy.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has appreciated Manisha and Asha worker Kamta Maravi for their prompt efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor