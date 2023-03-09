Punjab Assembly passes resolution against 'exorbitantly-priced medicines'

Chandigarh, March 9 The Punjab Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a non-official resolution to take up the matter of fleecing common people by exorbitantly priced medicines with the Central government.

The resolution was moved by MLA Charanjit Singh during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly here.

After the reply by Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh, all members present in the House passed the non-official resolution to recommend this matter to the Central government.

During his reply, Balbir Singh appreciated the resolution moved by Charanjit Singh and said the issue was already in his mind.

He said even he had recently brought this matter into the notice of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who visited Patiala a few days back.

He said cancer drugs have already been regulated by the government, but non-scheduled drugs and e-pharmacies are yet to be regulated.

He said till these drugs get regulated the easiest way to provide affordable medicines to the common people is by opening maximum 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' in the state.

He said there are 25 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the state and 16 more have been approved, which will be opened soon. He also urged all MLAs to maximum exhort people to open these centres in their constituencies, which will not only provide affordable medicines to the common people, but will also help generating employment.

"Health is fundamental right of every person and it is the duty of the state and the Central government to provide world-class quality healthcare managed and funded by the government," said Balbir Singh, while adding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government is committed to provide the holistic healthcare facilities in the state.



