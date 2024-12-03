QHT Clinic in Haridwar, India: Premier Destination for Bespoke Hair Transplant Services for International Tourists

Many NRIs and foreign nationals are visiting India seeking comprehensive hair transplant procedures, especially at the QHT Clinic in Haridwar. Although ample hair transplant clinics are present in nearly every country, there has been a consistent increase in hair transplants performed on NRIs and foreign nationals in India. Considered one of the best hair transplant clinics in India, QHT Clinic, is excited to announce that it has performed the maximum number of hair transplant procedures on its NRI clients and foreign nationals in the current year. The clinic appreciates the good reviews and testimonials of its earlier clients, which have significantly attracted new customers. However, it is even more important to realize that the clients are warmly treated, and all efforts are focused on delivering suitable treatment seamlessly for the best possible results.

QHT Clinic is one of the foremost clinics offering bespoke hair transplant procedures in India. Fortified with a highly experienced team and state-of-the-art hair transplant technology, the clinic provides hair transplant, beard transplant, failed hair transplant, body hair transplant, minimal shave hair transplant, and dense hair implantation in India, to name a few of the important ones. All the patients undergo extensive consultation and examination. The surgeons are cooperative and patiently guide them before, during and after hair transplant instruction, ensuring the best possible outcomes. The doctors are well-trained in performing FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), QHT (Quick Hair Transplant), DHI (Direct Hair Implantation), and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) procedures. These various procedures are minimally invasive but deliver exceptional results, in addition to being safe and reliable.

FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) is a highly preferred method that involves extracting hair follicles from the donor area and implanting them in the bald areas with minimal scarring. It is a quick and reliable approach to covering bald areas, provided there are sufficient hair follicles in the donor area. If suitable, most doctors recommend and perform FUE hair transplants to resolve balding issues. For those who do not have much time to spare, the QHT procedure is a perfect fit. As an advanced version of FUE, the procedure involves extracting hair grafts using a special punch tool for less scarring. The doctors use the CTS blade to prepare the site for implantation, which is done using SAVA implanters for best results. Similarly, the DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) involves the direct implantation of hair follicles in the bald area while paying attention to the direction, depth, and angle of the hair.

Considering the treatment options and the number of treatable conditions, a large number of NRIs and foreign nationals, especially from the USA, Europe, and even Asian countries, prefer to get treated at QHT Clinic. For NRIs, QHT Clinic represents familiarity with culture, language, and reception and a feeling of homeliness. Most foreign nationals are impressed with the hospitality and warmth extended to them by clinic and hospitality staff. For NRISs and foreign nationals, the cost of hair transplants is nearly 30 – 50% less than that in the USA and Europe which can go up to $20,000, making India a preferred destination. At QHT clinic, hair transplant procedures cost approximately $3,000 - $6,000, depending upon the number of grafts and other key factors. QHT Clinic offers virtual assistance to international patients even before they arrive in India. Additionally, they provide a dedicated multilingual coordinator who is with them from arrival at the Haridwar railway station or Dehradun airport until departure. The coordinator handles all their requirements, including local travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing, and other special requests.

Nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, Haridwar is a preferred and most visited tourist destination. One of the Golden Triangle's three destinations, the other two being Agra and Delhi, is frequented by many international and domestic tourists all year round. The added option of getting treated by one of the best hair transplant clinics in India for their hair loss benefits them in two ways.

About QHT Clinic

Considered one of the pioneers in hair transplant in India, QHT Hair Clinic is known for its world-class treatment and natural results while focusing on the aesthetic outcomes of hair transplant. QHT Clinic caters to a growing base of domestic and international patients. Empowered with a well-trained and excellent team of doctors and assistants, every patient receives adequate attention and customized care. The happy testimonials of Indian and International celebrities who are very satisfied with their hair transplant experience at QHT Clinic validate their expertise, capabilities and warmth.

Contact QHT Clinic

QHT Clinic,

521, Model Colony,

Ranipur More,

Haridwar, Uttarakhand