Raj records 343 fresh Covid cases, active cases cross 2,000 mark

Jaipur, Aug 3 Covid-19 figures have started surging in Rajasthan as 343 cases were registered on Wednesday taking the tally of active cases to 2,209.

In wake of rising figures, state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena directed officials to start extensive sampling and and to test patients also suffering from seasonal diseases.

He said that on one hand, Covid cases are increasing, while on the other hand, the sampling of the virus is quite less in many districts.

"There should be at least 1,000 Covid testing per day in all districts and sampling should be more in the districts where the Covid positivity rate is high," he said.

These orders have come at a time when a total of 343 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours with Jaipur being on top with 109 Covid patients.

Currently, the active Covid cases in the state are 2,209, out of which Jaipur has 715, Jodhpur has 215, and Udaipur has 132 active cases.

Even smaller cities like Alwar had 181 active cases, while Dausa had 107 and Ajmer had 108 positive cases.

Meena, chairing a meeting on Wednesday, said that ASHA, ANM and other field staff should do door-to-door sampling and report correctly after taking blood samples.

He said that positive reports need not be kept hidden. The Medical Department is fully determined to fight against every disease and to keep the people of the state healthy.

Secretary, Medical and Health, Prithvi, said that a special campaign would be launched across the state to apply precautionary doses to the beneficiaries under the Covid vaccination programme.

He said that a special campaign will be run due to the smaller number of beneficiaries of the vaccine dose despite having sufficient quantity of precautionary dose.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan reported 300 fresh Covid cases and three fatalities, pushing the state's infection tally to 12,94,875 and the death toll to 9,585.

According to a Health Department official, two patients died of the coronavirus infection in Sri Ganganagar and one in Kota. On Tuesday, 2,088 Covid patients were undergoing treatment in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor