Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group) established 60,000+ treatment centers

Ayurveda, as it's well known, is a 5000-year-old medical treatment process involving the use of natural and herbal resources available in nature. Over thousands of years, Ayurveda has proven to be the most effective treatment process for eliminating many diseases at their root causes and preventing other lifestyle diseases that are now common in the modern world. Ayurveda, if adopted as a lifestyle, can lead to a very healthy and quality life. Since the inception of RAPL in 1952, close to 70 years ago, has become a reputed name in India in the field of Ayurvedic herbal medicine.

RAPL is committed to achieving and establishing a healthy society not only in our country but also in the world as a whole, and is continuously moving forward, crossing many milestones on its way to reaching its goal, which is "a disease-free world. Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group) has been the pioneer in this country to bring about de-addiction medicines on such a huge scale, besides working on a strong belief and motto of "Drug-Free India" and "Disease-Free India" for the last 70 years. Taking this campaign forward, RAPL has also been continuously working on all related de-addictions by establishing more than 60,000 specialised treatment centers across the country.

RAPL Group's Managing Director, Salim Diwan, quotes his father, Dr. S.D. Chopdar, former Chairman of RAPL Group, who emphasized drug de-addiction initially in the state of Rajasthan through his well-planned crusades "Drug-Free India" and "Disease-Free India", which slowly attracted the attention of the masses through his sheer dedication and painstaking hard work across the length and breadth of the entire country.

What Has Changed from Traditional Ayurveda to Modern Ayurveda?

RAPL’s MD, Salim Diwan, states that the very important aspect during modern times is the lifestyle of the new generations, and to make it more palatable for them, he started to manufacture Ayurvedic medicines in the form of capsules and syrups so that this new generation too can get the benefits of Ayurveda, thus installing trust and belief in this age-old system of medical science.

Due to alcohol intoxication, or to be a bit more specific, excessive intoxication, more than 2,300 people in India have lost their lives. Among all the deaths, the highest number of people was found to be in the age group of 30 to 45. Concerned about this loss of young lives, the RAPL Group established thousands of specialized treatment centers in association with more than 65 thousand medical practitioners across the country, where various types of diseases, including drug addiction, asthma, diabetes, and other lifestyle diseases, are treated. With this, RAPL Group has created a new identity in the field of Ayurveda by changing the form of Traditional Ayurveda to Modern Ayurveda, thus inviting the younger generations into this fold.

Thousands of free medical camps are being organized across the country by the RAPL Group, whose main objective is to eradicate all lifestyle as well as life-threatening diseases of the common man and cure them at their place of reach and also in the most economical way, which goes easy on their pockets.

MD Salim Diwan further states that about 20 lakh people in the country have been cured of addictions of all types to date by this never-ending crusade. RAPL Group is also making its de-addiction medicines available in foreign countries for better reach of mankind. Currently, RAPL group is delivering its medicine through its supply chain system all over the globe as all the medicines are manufactured in the most advanced manufacturing process, having all international certifications besides containing natural ingredients and herbs, which are nature's gifts from RAPL’s farms and sometimes outsourced from various parts of the country.

