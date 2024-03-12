Rajasthan minister Otaram Dewasi in hospital after chest pain complaint

Jaipur, March 12 Rajasthan state minister Otaram Dewasi was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital here on Tuesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

He is currently in the ICU.

SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said that the minister was brought to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

He said blood tests of Minister Otram Dewasi were done and the reports came out normal.

Apart from this, the 2D Echo test was also performed and was normal too. Some more tests remain to be done.

After his report comes, his angiography will be done, Dr Sharma said.

State Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar reached the hospital on Tuesday and inquired about the well-being of Dewasi and gave instructions for the best treatment. Khinvsar also inquired about Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's wife Indra Devnani, who is also in the SMS Hospital for treatment.

