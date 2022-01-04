Rajasthan Omicron tally touches 174

Jaipur, Jan 4 At 174, Rajasthan has emerged as the third highest state with Omicron patients.

First in the list is Maharashtra with 510 cases followed by Delhi which has recorded 351 Omicron infections.

On Monday, the desert state registered 53 fresh cases taking the tally of the new variant to 174.

Of these, Jaipur logged 43 cases, Pratapgarh 4, Ajmer 2, Udaipur 2, Bharatpur and Bhilwara one each.

Bharatpur is the 11th district to be infected with the new variant of Covid.

Jaipur with 120 cases, reported the highest number of Omicron patients.

Apart from Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Sirohi and Bharatpur districts have also registered patients infected with Omicron.

Meanwhile, 88 out of earlier traced 121 Omicron cases have recovered.

Other than Omicron, Rajasthan recorded a total of 550 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of which Jaipur logged the highest number of 414 cases on Monday, including 60 children, Kota 26, Jodhpur 28, Ajmer and Alwar 17 each, Pratapgarh 9, Sikar 7, Ganganagar and Bhilwara 6 each and five each in Bharatpur and Bikaner, Sirohi 3, Udaipur 2, and one each in Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Banswara.

Overall, 9,57,433 people have been affected by Corona, while 9,46,385 patients have been recovered.

So far 8,964 patients have succumbed to Coron in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor