Rajasthan: SHO suffers heart attack while on duty, dies

Jaipur, March 9 An SHO posted at Bhabru police station in Jaipur Rural, suffered a cardiac arrest while on duty and died at a hospital later.

Atar Singh's colleagues said that the 54-year-old SHO was posted at Bhabru police station around one-and-a-half years back.

He was completely fit and without any medical history. On March 2, he suddenly collapsed while making a roll call at the police station. He was rushed to SMS Hospital where he passed away on March 7.

His body reached his village on March 8.

Singh was a native of Phusapur village in Neemrana area of Alwar district and is survived by a son and two daughters who are married.

