Renowned Naturopathy Expert Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala to Organise 3 Days Free Healing Camp in Nanded

Dr Surabhi Dhanwala, a national name in the field of naturopathy and physiotherapy, will be organizing a three day free camp beginning from January 3rd, at Nanded. The camp is focused on providing natural and non-invasive treatment for patients with chronic and lifestyle related health problems.

The event would be organized from Dr. Bhosikar Hospital in Govardhan Ghat area, Nanded. It is organised jointly by the Agnari Prantiya Mahila Association, Nanded; Rajasthani Mahila Mandal and the Narayan Seva Satsang Parivar. The goal is to create awareness about holistic health and make quality natural care available to all.

Dr. Dhanwala, known as "The Lady with Magical Hands" is famous for her mixing of modern medicine with traditional naturopathy as passed down five generations. She specialises in naturopathy, physiotherapy, lymphatic massage, neuromuscular therapy and lifestyle based corrections.

Organisers say the camp will be for many conditions such as joint and knee pain, cervical and lumbar spondylosis, frozen shoulder, sciatica, muscle stiffness, digestive problems, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, thyroid imbalance, respiratory problems and stress-related ailments. Treatments will be offered without surgery, injections or long term medication.

Dr. Dhanwala deals with the root cause of the illness and not with the temporary relief. Her hands-on diagnostic skills and custom therapies have helped thousands throughout the country, including patients that did not improve with conventional care.

Beyond the physical therapy, the camp will teach lifestyle changes, diet management and stress reduction. Dr. Dhanwala emphasizes that permanent healing needs treatment of body, mind and habits as a single system.

Organisers also emphasize that the camp focuses on preventive health and encouraging people to incorporate natural healing in day to day life. Support comes from social leaders such as Kalpana Chaudhary, Shanta Kabra, Nisha Agrawal, Manju Agrawal, Gayatri Toshniwal and Alka Mantri who are helping in making the camp a success.

The three-day free healing camp should be beneficial to a large number of patients in and around Nanded and is a significant step towards holistic and preventive healthcare in the region.

https://dhanwala.com/