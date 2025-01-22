Sanjay Nirupam expresses surprise over Saif Ali Khan's fitness

Mumbai, Jan 22 Sanjay Nirupam, the Shiv Sena leader, on Tuesday questioned the fitness of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital five days after an intruder stabbed him inside his apartment with a knife in the neck and spine.

The actor has left for his Bandra home, where heavy force has been deployed.

Khan, it is learned, has been advised a complete bed rest for a week and asked not to receive visitors to prevent any infection.

However, Nirupam in his post on X uploaded a video in which Khan was walking comfortably waving to his fans.

Khan did not use a wheelchair but walked back inside his home surrounded by police.

Referring to the actor's fitness despite the attack, Nirupam expressed surprise and said, "The doctors said that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. Probably he was trapped inside. The operation continued for six hours continuously. All this happened on January 16. Today is January 21. So fit as soon as you got out of the hospital? In just 5 days? Wonderful!"

A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

According to the doctor, the actor had suffered six injuries in the attack, two of which were deep cuts. He had escaped severe injuries.

The 54-year-old actor underwent neurosurgery to treat a spinal injury and plastic surgery to repair wounds on his neck and hands at Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed by an intruder in the early hours of Thursday last week in his 12th-floor flat in 'Satguru Sharan' building in upscale in Bandra.

Khan got into a waiting black vehicle, accompanied by security personnel. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also seen at the hospital shortly before he was discharged.

The Mumbai police have arrested the intruder who allegedly stabbed the Bollywood actor. The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national, is at present in police custody.

The 30-year-old accused, arrested from adjoining Thane city on Sunday, has told the police he stabbed the actor in his back multiple times to free himself from his tight grip, an official said.

After the attack, the intruder escaped from Khan's flat, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours, the official said.

