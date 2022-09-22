SGPGIMS in Lucknow to have more departments

Lucknow, Sep 22 The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow is opening new faculties that will initiate head and neck surgery, paediatric endocrinology and infectious disease & vaccine research departments.

The governing body of the institute has approved the creation of new departments.

The department of head & neck surgery at SGPGIMS would cater to patients of head and neck cancer which constitute 21 per cent of the overall cancer cases detected in the state.

Director SGPGIMS Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said that after creation of this department, head and neck cancers would be treated in a better and organised way.

These new departments are very significant considering the occurrence of throat cancer, paediatric complications, and the recent Covid Pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh will have long term benefits with availability of specialised treatment in these new departments.

Prof Dhiman said, "The department of paediatric endocrinology will cater to the areas of growth and puberty in children. SGPGIMS had started the first formal training programme in paediatric endocrinology in 2001. Now after creation of the department, cases of diabetes, obesity, thyroid and other disorders prevalent in children can be treated with complete focus and dedication."

He said the department of infectious diseases and vaccine development was much needed after the recent Covid pandemic. This new department at SGPGIMS would exclusively handle infectious diseases like Swine Flu, Japanese Encephalitis, viral hepatitis and Corona.

The SGPGIMS has also increased the B.Sc and M.Sc seats in the College of Nursing and also approved new courses in various departments.

The director said that SGPGIMS was striving for excellence and all resources and facilities would be optimally utilised and enhanced in future in order to provide best possible medical care.

