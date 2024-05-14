Shamita Shetty Diagnosed with Endometriosis: All You Need to Know About the Medical Condition

Bigg Boss OTT finalist and sister of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with endometriosis. She will be undergoing surgery. She shared going by her video on social media.

Endometriosis is a medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus. This tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, outer surface of the uterus, and other organs within the pelvis. During a woman's menstrual cycle, the endometrial tissue thickens, breaks down, and bleeds. However, the endometrial tissue outside the uterus has no way to exit the body, leading to inflammation, pain, and the formation of scar tissue (adhesions).

Symptoms of endometriosis can vary widely but often include pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during intercourse, infertility, and gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea or constipation, especially during menstruation.

Treatment for endometriosis may involve pain management, hormone therapy to suppress menstruation and slow the growth of endometrial tissue, and surgery to remove the tissue or repair damage caused by the condition. Shamita Shetty's decision to undergo surgery indicates that she may be seeking relief from the symptoms of endometriosis.

Watch Shamita Shetty Video

Actor Shamita shared that the pain in the body is for a reason and “listen to your body”. As per the reports almost 40 per cent of women suffer from endometriosis. and most of us are unaware of this disease.