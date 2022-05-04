Shanghai reports 260 confirmed, 4,722 asymptomatic local Covid-19 cases

Shanghai, May 4 China's Shanghai reported 260 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 4,722 local asymptomatic cases, the Municipal Health Commission said on Wednesday.

From May 1 to 3, a total of 192 cases were identified among people outside the closed-off management areas, accounting for 1.07 per cent of the total infections, the Commission added.

The city has seen a declining number of residents living under closed-off management, with 2.39 million in closed-off management areas, 5.19 million in restrictive control areas, and 15.78 million in prevention areas as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

