Singapore reports 4,342 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, May 21 Singapore reported 4,342 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,263,033.

Among the new cases reported on Friday, 4,228 were local transmissions and 114 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the local cases, 345 cases were detected through PCR tests and 3,883 through antigen rapid tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 292 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

Three deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 1,374, according to the Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor