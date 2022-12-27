Sisodia reviews preparedness against Covid in mock drill at LNJP hospital

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the operational readiness of the Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital for any Covid outbreak with senior Health Department officials during the mock drill held on Tuesday.

He took stock of the availability of hospital beds, condition of ICU beds, availability of medical oxygen, necessary training of doctors and other medical and paramedical staff and directed the hospital administration to remain vigilant about the cases and management of Covid situation.

Out of total 2000 beds in the LNJP hospital, 450 beds have been reserved for Covid patients. During the previous waves, more than 25,000 Covid infected were treated in this hospital.

"Delhi government hospitals are fully prepared for any situation ahead. Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital has a total number of 2,000 beds, out of which 450 beds have been reserved for Covid patients. If needed, we will increase the number of Covid beds to 1,000 plus by using the resources of the hospital. The hospital is fully prepared to fight Covid this time also and we have ensured that there is no shortage of beds here," Sisodia said.

He also informed that the availability of medical oxygen at the hospital has been increased manifold as compared to last time as 5 PSA plants have also been installed in the hospital. "The preparation of the hospital is of such a level that within 5 minutes of the arrival of a patient, he will be taken to the designated place in the hospital where he needs treatment and the required procedure will start immediately," he said.

About the Delhi government's preparations, Sisodia said that at present 8,200 Covid beds are reserved in government hospitals and if needed, the capacity of beds will be increased from 25,000 to 36,000. In addition, the Delhi government has more than 6,000 oxygen cylinders, oxygen tankers to transport oxygen, and 928 metric tons of medical oxygen storage capacity.

