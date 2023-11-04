Sotagliflozin provides kidney, heart-related benefits to patients

California [US], November 4 : Patients with and without diabetes can benefit from sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, which are drugs that, among other things, reduce blood sugar levels and improve heart and kidney function.

The effects of sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 and 2 inhibitor, in individuals with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease were recently discovered through an exploratory analysis.

The study will be discussed at the 2023 ASN Kidney Week.

Data from the phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled SCORED trial, which randomised 10,584 patients with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular risk factors to receive sotagliflozin or placebo, were used in the analysis. Laboratory-derived kidney and cardiorenal composites were among the outcomes evaluated.

Sotagliflozin decreased the risk of the composite of persistent >=50 per cent drop in estimated glomerular filtration rate, estimated glomerular filtration rate <15 mL/min/1.73m2, dialysis, or kidney transplant by 38 per cent over a median follow-up of 16 months, which resulted in 223 events being detected. In addition, sotagliflozin lowered the risk of a cardiorenal composite outcome (the previous composite plus mortality from cardiovascular disease or kidney disease) by 23 per cent.

"These effects are consistent with what has been reported with other SGLT inhibitors in people with type 2 diabetes at high cardiorenal risk and add to the already reported benefits of sotagliflozin in reducing both heart failure and ischemic events such as myocardial infarction or stroke," said corresponding author David Cherney, MD CM, PhD, FRCP(C), of the University of Toronto.

"Sotagliflozin is now FDA approved under the name 'INPEFA' to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure events with a broad label that includes patients with heart failure or chronic kidney disease, so the drug is now an option for nephrologists and cardiologists, as well as primary care physicians, to prescribe."

