SP MLA gives Rs 21 lakh for child suffering from SMA

Lucknow, Sep 14 In a heart-warming gesture, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party MLA from Gauriganj in Amethi, has given Rs 21 lakh for the treatment of seven-month-old baby who is suffering from Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The child, Anmay, belongs to Sultanpur.

Singh said that apart from this contribution, he would also request his friends and colleagues to help in the baby's treatment.

Anmay's father Sumit Kumar Singh told : "In the next few days, we need Rs 16 crore more for further treatment of my son. Any contribution will be of immense help because all my savings have dried up."

Actor Sonu Sood also released a video appeal to help the child in his treatment.

Anmay was diagnosed with the disease more than a month ago. The symptoms of this disease start coming only in 6 months and if the treatment is not given, the child dies within 2 years.

The injection needed to cure him has to be bought from America and the family has received over Rs one crore from various individuals and organisations so far.

Anmay's father Sumit Kumar Singh is a bank employee while his mother Ankita Singh is a housewife. Anmay has a 5-year-old sister.

