Spl teams formed to nab K'taka doctor who misbehaved with 19-yr-old sick girl

Bengaluru, Oct 10 The Karnataka Police have formed special teams to nab the doctor, who has gone absconding after misbehaving with a 19-year-old patient in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

Dr Udedulla, who runs a clinic in Arundhatinagar near Chandra Layout, is the accused doctor. The teams are gathering clues about the accused doctor to nab him at the earliest considering the seriousness of the case.

Police said that the accused doctor is a resident of Pension Mohalla in Cottonpet locality in Bengaluru and a married man.

The girl had complained after when she visited the accused doctor for the treatment of stomach ache in the last week of September. "I went to the clinic with my mother on the night of September 28.

The doctor had touched me inappropriately. On September 29, when I visited for the second time, the accused doctor while giving glucose touched my cheek inappropriately. On September 30, I went to him with my brother.

The accused doctor sent him out and asked me to sleep on the bed in the clinic. He started sexually harassing me, I protested and started crying," the victim girl told police.

The Chandra Layout police in Bengaluru have booked an FIR against the accused Dr Udedulla. The victim had claimed that the accused doctor had sexually harassed her during the treatment and threatened her not to divulge the matter, police said.

The incident came to light when the victim refused to go to the accused doctor's clinic. When her family persisted to take her to the accused, she narrated her ordeal at the clinic to her parents.

The brothers of the victim then went to the clinic and confronted the doctor. They broke the furniture and damaged his clinic. The accused doctor then disappeared after the incident. Further investigation is on.

