Stalin urges PM to consider TN's request for NEET exemption

Chennai, Jan 12 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the request made by the state for exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for medical education.

He made the demand at a function in which 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu were virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In his speech, Stalin said: " The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays a very important role in our health infrastructure. It is to protect this that we have been continuously demanding NEET exemption for students of Tamil Nadu. I appeal to the Union government to consider our request favourably."

He said that the student admission policy of the Tamil Nadu government was the basis for the medical students to serve in the rural areas and in government service in an excellent manner. He said that Tamil Nadu has been a role model in the health sector with a high number of seats in UG and PG courses in the government medical colleges.

He said that the principle of the Tamil Nadu government was to ensure that rural and poor students get the opportunities and the success and improvement of Tamil Nadu's health sector was an example of that.

Stalin also made a slew of representations to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat including opposition to NEET. He also requested him to expedite the construction and establishment of AIIMS in Madurai.

