State-of-the-Art Medical Cyclotron Unit to come up in Odisha

In a step towards quality cancer care in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for establishing a state-of-the-art Medical Cyclotron unit at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital located within the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) campus at Jatni.

As per the announcement, the Odisha state government would fund up to Rupees 150 crore for the purpose of setting up the unit. Its addition would place Odisha as a leading research and applications hub of Medical Cyclotron in the entire South-East Asia region.

In a press statement, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare of Odisha, Shalini Pandit said, "Medical Cyclotron unit will produce radioactive isotopes required for critical imaging procedures such as the Positron emission tomography (PET) scan for treatment of cancers and other critical ailments. Presently, Odisha obtains the isotopes on a daily basis from Hyderabad, Mumbai or Kolkata and the isotopes remain effective for only a few hours".

The statement further said that the transportation time of the isotopes from these states kept its reach limited to only a few centres.

The proposed state-of-the-art Medical Cyclotron facility would be unique to the entire South East Asian region. It would be "operated by NISER in close collaboration with Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Kolkata, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology, and the Department of Atomic Energy and Atomic Energy Regulatory Board", she added.

The outcomes of this world-class facility would include the production of medically useful radioisotopes. "The unit would facilitate skill development in the field of applied sciences, and training of undergraduate and postgraduate students", the statement added.

The unit would also work as a South East Asian regional facility for Research and Development in the area of nuclear medicine and would function as part of a National facility for Research and Development in the areas of basic sciences.

( With inputs from ANI )

