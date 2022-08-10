Techie dies while playing cricket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 10 A software engineer collapsed and died while playing cricket in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The incident occurred under the limits of Rajendra Nagar police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Tushar, who hailed from Gujarat, collapsed while playing cricket at Sun City SBI grounds. The locals immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Doctors suspect that the techie, aged about 32, died of cardiac arrest. The police have shifted the body for autopsy.

Tushar was working for a software company in Hyderabad. The police have registered a case and took up further investigation.

