Thailand logs 18,953 new Covid-19 cases

Bangkok, Feb 20 Thailand on Sunday reported 18,953 new Covid-19 cases, with the daily case tally rising for the fifth consecutive day to reach its highest level since August 22, 2021, official data showed.

The new cases brought the number of total infections in the Southeast Asian country to more than 2.71 million, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the figures released by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's coronavirus task force.

The country also reported 30 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,624, according to the CCSA.

The capital Bangkok logged 2,690 new cases, the most among regions, followed by the surrounding provinces of Samut Prakan and Chonburi.

As of Saturday, Thailand has administered more than 121.58 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with some 71.1 per cent of its nearly 70-million population having been fully vaccinated while 27.4 per cent have received booster shots.

