Three students die amid cold wave in Bihar in last 24 hours

Patna, Jan 25 Amid the severe cold waves, three school children died in Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The first incident occurred at Ragho Majholi middle school when a class 6 student, named Mohammad Qurban, fell sick in the school on Wednesday. He was immediately taken to a primary health centre in Bochaha block where he died during the treatment in the night.

The family members refused to let a post-mortem be conducted.

The second incident occurred in Aurangabad when a student named Rajvir Kumar died inside the school.

He vomited as the school was about to get over on Wednesday evening and passed away.

The school administration has not confirmed the incident.

The third incident occurred in Lakhisarai’s Kajra block when a student fell sick and vomited inside the school. He was sent home and his mother took him to a rural doctor who suggested she be admitted to a big hospital of Suryagarha block or Lakhisarai.

The victim was admitted in Lakhisarai where he died during the treatment on Wednesday night.

Ranjana Kumari, the block education officer of Kajra, said: "A student fell sick inside the school and was sent home after vomiting. We learnt that he succumbed during the treatment in a private hospital. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of his death."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor