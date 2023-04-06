Tick virus detected in UK, health agency issues warning

A tick virus which can cause serious meningitis-like symptoms has been detected in several areas in England, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) informed. The agency advised changes to testing in hospitals to prevent the spreading of the tick virus. Following the alarm raised by the health agency, enhanced surveillance for the virus is now being carried out in England and Scotland, BBC reported.

Three cases of probable or confirmed tick borne encephalitis acquired in England have been found since 2019, the UKHSA said as last year the first case was confirmed in England. The virus has also been detected in the Hampshire/Dorset and Norfolk areas.The information on the virus has now been released because it’s the start of tick season, a health agency spokesperson said as per news agency Reuters. The virus carried by ticks is common in many countries globally. Symptoms from the virus include asymptomatic infection and in some cases severe infection of the central nervous system such as a high fever with headache, neck stiffness, confusion or reduced consciousness.