TN police arrest warden, psychologist of private rehab after inmate dies

Chennai, Mar 30 The Kovilpalayam police in Coimbatore district, on Saturday, arrested the warden and psychologist of a private de-addiction centre at Kovilpalayam.

The warden, M. Aravind Hari (28), and the psychologist B. Jeba Prasannaraj (28) were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a 20-year-old inmate, Kishore.

According to police, Kishore, son of a doctor and a student of Computer Science, was addicted to ganja and was admitted in the private de-addiction centre called Helping Hands at Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore district, on February 28.

Helping Hands De-Addiction centre has more than fifty inmates.

Police told media persons that Kishore turned violent on Friday noon and he was not controllable. The psychologist and the warden held him together and gagged him with duct tape and tied him with a belt. This led to suffocation and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted. He passed away during early morning hours of Saturday.

Sub Inspector Gnansskaran told IANS that police have registered a case under Section 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

Jeba Prasannaraj and Arvind Hari have been arrested.

