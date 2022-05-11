Tomato Flu in Kerala: K'taka Health Minister says do not panic

Bengaluru, May 11 Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said that there is no need to panic against the backdrop of an outbreak of Tomato Flu in neighbouring Kerala.

"Though some symptoms are similar to Covid-19, the Tomato Flu has nothing to do with Covid-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also.

"There is no need to panic as the authorities have been asked to remain alert. Moreover, the Tomato Flu is endemic to Kerala," he said.

According to a release by the Health Department, Tomato Flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes.

Tomato fever is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala, it said, adding that the main symptoms include large blisters the size of tomatoes which are red in colour, as well as high fever, body ache, joint swelling, and fatigue - much like chikungunya.

Cases of Tomato Flu have currently been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in Kerala.

Following this, contiguous Karnataka districts - Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara and Mysuru - have been directed to keep a vigil on daily travellers from Kerala.

According to the Health Department, tt is also advised to monitor children for any of the aforementioned signs and symptoms in OPDs of health institutions. Further directions have been given to inform the state IDSP section immediately if any cases with such symptoms are detected.

DHOs of concerned districts and other districts too are directed by the Commissioner of Health to ensure surveillance is ensured, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor