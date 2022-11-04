Truck entry into Delhi banned, govt offices to run with 50% capacity: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Nov 4 The Delhi government on Friday banned the entry of trucks other than essential services in the national capital following the introduction of GRAP IV, and also set up a 6-member committee to monitor truck entry in the city.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: "Only CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi other than those serving essential services. The Delhi government has constituted a 6-member monitoring committee to oversee the same."

Addressing a press briefing, he also said that the Delhi government's offices will run at 50 percent capacity while 50 percent employees will work from home and 500 new eco-buses will be run in the state.

A special task force will be formed for the hotspots, while a total of 33 teams have also been formed to monitor industrial pollution.

"in view of the severe situation of pollution in Delhi, CAQM had directed us to implement the fourth phase of GRAP. In view of this, the restrictions imposed in Delhi from today are being tightened even more. There is already a ban on construction and demolition work, but till now some categories of construction and demolition activities were exempted. Among them, the work of highways, flyovers and roads, pipelines and power transmission is also being banned," the Environment Minister said.

He said that the decision was taken after a meeting with the officials of MCD, construction agencies, the General Administration, Revenue, Environment, and other departments concerned, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

"Only CNG, petrol and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi. There will also be a ban on medium and heavy vehicles of diesel registered in Delhi, which are not connected to essential services. Small vehicles with diesel engines which are not BS6 compliant will also be banned," Rai said.

"In the offices of Delhi government, it has been ordered to ensure 50 per cent attendance of the employees, the remaining 50 per cent will work from home. Along with this, advisory is being issued for private offices to do the same," he added.

