Uganda confirms first mpox death as infections rise to 164

Kampala, Oct 23 Uganda on Wednesday confirmed its first death of mpox as the cumulative number of laboratory-confirmed infections hit 164 in the East African country.

Henry Kyobe Bosa, incident commander at Uganda's Ministry of Health, told Xinhua over the phone on Wednesday that the death was registered in the mid-western district of Masindi, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The patient died in Masindi but was a resident of Hoima. We warned the public about the possibility of deaths occurring. We need to adhere to precautions," the incident commander said.

The latest situation report showed that Kampala, the national capital, recorded 11 new cases in the last 24 hours as of Monday, while at least 84 patients had recovered.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which spreads through close contact. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain.

In August, the World Health Organisation declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, highlighting its potential for further global transmission.

Authorities in Uganda have intensified preventive measures, including enhanced surveillance, case management, risk communication and community engagement, and public awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the virus.

