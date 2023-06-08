Understanding what led to the rise of aesthetic medicine with Dr. Malda Aldaoudi

While you may already be aware of its various techniques and procedures, we are sure you got confused after reading the term aesthetic medicine, didn't you? It is a branch of medical science that deals with any specialty involving the process of modifying a patient's physical appearance. Lately, its demand has been soaring, and to know why Dr. Malda Aldaoudi has presented her stance.



Being one of the most esteemed aesthetic dermatologists, she has been a part of this space for years and understands it thoroughly. The doctor, herself, has witnessed its evolution, and speaking of what led to its rise, she says, "Earlier, chemical peels, small machine-based procedures, and a few laser-based treatments were the only ones known. But, in the past few decades, treatments like Botox and filler-based aesthetic procedures came to the limelight."



Dr. Malda Aldaoudi further added that these procedures became common across the globe for their instant results. Though it was temporary, it gained a few loyal users. And when these treatments were taken by celebrities, a huge buzz was created among their fans.



"No one wants to look old. The majority wishes to have youthful, good looking and attractive skin and features for life long. Since these treatments fulfilled their desire, more and more people got attracted to them," says Dr. Malda Aldaoudi. Aesthetic medicine is the fastest-growing branch of the medical realm. The top treatments that have huge fans include permanent hair removal, Botox and fillers, skin lightening, and more.



Dr. Malda has completed her degree and master's in Syria and is currently pursuing her master's at Harvard University. She then shifted to the UAE and acquired major shares in Dubai's famous Eternel Clinic.

She holds current licenses at the Dubai Health Authority and the Health Authority in Abu Dhabi. She has worked extensively at several private clinics in Syria and the UAE. Dr. Malda Aldaoudi participates regularly in continuing education workshops and seminars here and abroad.