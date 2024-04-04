UP govt gears up to combat heat-related illnesses

Lucknow, April 4 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has asked the health department to gear up for the prevention and management of heat-related diseases in the state during summer.

Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, has issued guidelines to all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers.

These guidelines outline the activities to be conducted by the Health Department with inter-departmental coordination. Moreover, they offer guidance on the dos and don'ts to be followed during extreme heat waves.

It may be recalled that various central institutions have expressed the possibility of temperatures being above normal in most parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh this year. In many parts of the country, the monthly minimum temperatures during this period are also expected to be higher than usual.

Moreover, there is a higher likelihood of heatwaves prevailing in the central and northwestern regions of the country from March to May 2024.

In view of the growing concern over rising temperatures, the Health Department will have inter-departmental coordination to organise an array of events in order to raise awareness about heat-related diseases as well as its prevention and management.

The department will also make arrangements for cool and clean drinking water in crowded places and provide shelters for heat protection.

Besides, weather forecasts and temperatures will be displayed on screens installed at crowded locations, while awareness sessions will be held on protection from heatwave in schools.

As per the guidelines, the Health Department will prioritise the training and awareness of medical officers, paramedical staff, and frontline workers, ensuring they are equipped with the skills to promptly identify and treat these diseases. Additionally, sufficient availability of essential medications, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration salts, and other necessary supplies will be ensured.

Furthermore, the availability and functionality of necessary equipment will be ensured. According to the guidelines, medical units should have a sufficient supply of clean drinking water and continuous operation of cooling equipment to cope with extreme temperatures.

The government will also ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, install solar panels where possible and take energy conservation measures. Efforts will be made to lower indoor temperatures by implementing techniques such as cool or green roofing. Additionally, measures like installing shades on windows and open areas will also be taken.

--IANS

amita/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor