UP reports 2 Covid deaths, first in third wave

Lucknow, Jan 16 Uttar Pradesh has reported two deaths first in the third wave of the pandemic in Lucknow and Gonda.

The deaths were reported after a gap of almost 200 days.

A woman from Lucknow and another from Gonda, both with comorbidities, died due to Covid-19 at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) and (King George's Medical University) KGMU respectively, on Saturday.

"The Lucknow woman succumbed to kidney failure," said deputy chief medical officer, RMLIMS, Dr Milind Vardhan.

The second victim was a 37-year-old woman from Gonda who was suffering from chronic liver disease.

"The woman was in a critical condition when she was admitted 10 days ago. She was shifted to the Covid ward after she tested positive and was on intensive care support," the doctor said.

"Among new cases, 69 patients were admitted to hospital, while others are recovering in home isolation," said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson at CMO office.

At least 2,769 more people, including 63 healthcare workers, have tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Lucknow. The cases were the highest in the third wave so far, taking the number of active cases to14,596.

The third wave, which began on December 22, has infected 15,761 people so far. About 1,165 patients, including 365 in the last 24 hours, have recovered. The city had recorded Covid-19 casualties for the last time on June 29, 2021.

Transmission rate went up by 11 per cent in 20 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor