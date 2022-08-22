US first lady ends isolation after testing negative for Covid-19
Washington, Aug 22 US First Lady Jill Biden ended isolation after testing negative for Covid-19.
A spokesperson said on Sunday in a statement that she had received "negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests" after a five-day isolation.
The US first lady departed South Carolina for Delaware later on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.
She tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had mild symptoms.
