Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre leads the vision of cancer-free India

New Delhi, Feb 3 Vedantas BALCO Medical Centre has emerged as one of Indias top cancer hospitals, and central Indias most preferred cancer care centre.

The BALCO Medical Centre (BMC) is a state-of-the-art 170-bed ultra-modern, multi-modality diagnostic and therapeutic facility hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The hospital is sought-after for its advanced medical care facilities, renowned oncologists, and affordable and compassionate care to the patients.

BALCO Medical Centre has already made a difference to the lives of lakhs of people, dedicating itself to the three important pillars of prevention, screening and treatment. It is one of the most preferred facilities in the country for advanced radiation therapy, brachytherapy, nuclear medicine, surgeries, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, blood-related disorders, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and pain & palliative care.

The hospital offers many latest technologies in cancer diagnostics and treatment like PSMA & DOTA scan, virtual planning and 3D modelling in head & neck cancer surgeries, CRS & HIPEC, advanced microvascular surgeries, lutetium therapy and allogeneic bone marrow transplant.

The hospital has one of the most modern linear accelerators, the largest day-care unit for chemotherapy, and a full-fledged nuclear medical department equipped with the only SPECT CT machine in Chhattisgarh, enabling it to provide precise diagnostics and the best treatment.

With its substantial and impactful work, the hospital is on a mission to help create a cancer-free society, dedicating its expertise and resources to address the country's massive demand-supply gap in cancer treatment, low awareness, lack of infrastructure and shortage of oncologists.

Sharing BALCO Medical Centre's vision, Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BMC, said, "While cancer treatment capabilities in India have increased over the past few decades, most facilities are concentrated around urban pockets. Looking at the rising incidence of cancer as a health threat and lack of quality cancer care centres in tier 2 and 3 cities, Vedanta established BALCO Medical Centre at Naya Raipur to provide affordable comprehensive cancer care to all the sections of the society. We are also leveraging partnerships with like-minded philanthropic organisations and influencers to reduce the treatment burden on people belonging to economically weaker sections."

BALCO Medical Centre is NABH accredited, a testimony to the quality of its services. Along with cancer treatment, all patients at BALCO Medical Centre also benefit from psychological, nutritional and physical therapy, as well as membership of various patient support groups for emotional support.

"I am very satisfied with the work, attitude, behaviour, knowledge regarding their work and professionalism demonstrated by the BALCO Medical Centre team. They provide medical services and patient care in a very helpful and diligent manner, following proper protocols. Wishing them the best," says Dr Neevraj Singh from Chhattisgarh, whose mother Priti Singh was treated at the hospital.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day (February 4), the hospital re-dedicates itself to be in forefront of fight against cancer, one of mankind's most dangerous disease, and continue to serve humankind with utmost care and compassion.

