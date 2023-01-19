We plan to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all: MoS Health

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 Highlighting the philosophy of 'Aarogyam Param Bhagyam, Swasthyam Sarwaarth Sadhanam', which translates as 'Good Health is the Greatest Fortune' and 'Health is the only way to Happiness in the World', Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar said under the G20 Presidency, "we plan to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all and to help create a framework which can reduce disparities in healthcare availability across the world".

"India envisions to accelerate efforts towards increasing the pace of implementation of value-based healthcare and achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage across the world," she said.

Pawar said this while inaugurating the session on Medical Value Travel on sidelines of the 1st Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency, here on Thursday. Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog was also present at the event.

Underscoring the significance of Medical Value Travel, Pawar said: "For centuries, traditional medicine has played a vital role in promoting health in communities worldwide, and it continues to be a first port of call and crucial resource for individuals."

She highlighted the wide acceptance of traditional medicine and noted: "Traditional medicine is gaining worldwide recognition as effective tools for pain management and hold a lot of promise against antibiotic resistance too. Over 170 of 194 WHO member states have also reported the use of traditional medicine."

Pawar also lauded India's efforts toward creating a unique ecosystem for holistic wellness and healthcare.

She said: "India has been able to combine the best of modern and traditional medicine coupled with wellness treatments. Also, our health system offers quality treatment, having widespread availability and is one of the most affordable in the world."

"With G20 India Presidency, we have the opportunity to create multilateral collaborations between countries, facilitated by knowledge sharing, leading to formulation of effective policies aiding accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to citizens across the world."

She was hopeful that "G20 nations will forge a unique blueprint for the future of medical value travel through effective collaborations", MoS Health said.

Representatives from the G20 member countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, and the US, and the European Union attended the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor