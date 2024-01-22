Weightlifting's Longevity Paradox: Can Excess Hurt Your Lifespan?

Biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey throws a wrench in the "more is better" exercise mantra for longevity, citing a study suggesting excessive weightlifting could shorten your life.

According to Asprey, Moderate weightlifting (30-60 minutes per week) is linked to significant mortality risk reduction. However, beyond 130 minutes per week, the potential for decreased life expectancy is comparable to a sedentary lifestyle.

A new study published in Missouri Medicine raises concerns about excessive weightlifting's impact on longevity. While moderate-intensity lifting is proven beneficial, exceeding 130 minutes per week (around 2 hours) could negate those gains and even shorten lifespan. This runs counter to the common belief that more exercise always promotes longevity, particularly for building muscle, which Longevity Expert Dr. Mark Hyman recently touted as the key to longer life.

Asprey's message sparked diverse reactions, with some supporting the study's findings and others fiercely defending weightlifting's longevity benefits. Ultimately, the takeaway is moderation: regular, moderate weightlifting offers clear health advantages, while pushing beyond optimal levels may backfire.