When world questioned India's ability in dealing pandemic, professionals rose to occasion: Mandaviya

New Delhi, July 30 Highlighting the Covid pandemic as an inflexion point for the country in all aspects, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that "when world questioned the ability of India in dealing with the pandemic, our professionals rose to the occasion."

He said that all stakeholders came together to showcase India's tradition of 'service before self' in action when it mattered the most.

"We followed the lockdown protocols and health advisories to the best of our abilities. This allowed us to become the first country to tread back to the path of positive growth trajectory in the following year," he added.

Mandaviya was speaking at the 4th Foundation Day cum Convocation Day of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member NITI Aayog, was also present on the occasion.

Reiterating topmost priority as nation builders, Mandaviya said that all stakeholders be it medical professionals, government officials, industry players etc, we must work in best of our capacities to take India to newer heights. Highlighting idea of India lying in its social, cultural and traditional fabric that sustained despite various foreigner rule, he said that we must learn from it and use it as a platform to a huge leap.

"We have created India's health vision for next 25 years, this vision would not only bring immense opportunities for our medical professionals but will also allow all our nation builders to serve our citizens in a better way," added Mandaviya.

He threw light on the two crucial components of it: "Heal in India" where several consultations were done with stakeholders across the country for identifying avenues to improve health sector. Second aspect of "Heal for India" where opportunities are being identified for harnessing our expertise in healthcare to be used not just for our citizens but for the world. Thus, reiterating the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

Mandaviya said that "The country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. Our aim remains to ensure 'health for all' to even remotest area of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems."

A total of 172 students of MD/MS and DM/MCh of batch 2018-2021 received their degrees and certificates. 24 students received gold medals with certificates of merit and another six students received certification of merits. Two hospital employers received certification of appreciation for outstanding merit performance of their children at the convocation ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor