WHO-Cambodia official urges people to get booster doses as more COVID-19 cases detected

Phnom Penh, Aug 1 World Health Organisation representative to Cambodia, Li Ailan has urged people to get their booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines as the number of daily cases has seen an uptick.

Thirty-six new cases were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on Sunday, lifting the national case tally to 136,789, with 133,517 recoveries and 3,056 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that no new deaths have been reported since April.

"We are seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases recently in Cambodia," Li wrote on social media.

"Your health is precious. Get vaccinated with all doses recommended to you."

She said that Covid-19 vaccination remains one of the most effective tools to prevent severe diseases, protect the healthcare system and ensure business recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Together, we protect the healthcare system and ensure a sustainable and successful reopening in Cambodia," she added.

Propelled by its high vaccination rates, the Southeast Asian nation has resumed all socio-economic activities and reopened its borders to travellers without quarantine since November 2021.

According to the Health Ministry, 94.5 per cent of Cambodia's 16 million population have so far received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 90 per cent have taken two basic shots, 61 per cent have received a third dose, 22 per cent have obtained a fourth dose, and three per cent have received a fifth dose.

China's Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines have been widely used in the kingdom's immunisation programme.

