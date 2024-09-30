Why gynaecological cancers are rising among young Indian women

New Delhi, Sep 30 Obesity, diabetes, and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) are the key reasons why India is seeing a rise in gynaecological cancers like endometrial, ovarian, and uterus, said experts on Monday.

The rise is particularly of concern among younger women, and calls for greater awareness and early screening.

There have been more incidences of endometrial cancer -- cancer that develops in the lining of the uterus -- among young women in their early 30s, a condition traditionally seen in post-menopausal women.

“As obesity rates climb and more women delay childbearing or remain childless, they face prolonged exposure to oestrogen, a known risk factor for endometrial cancer. Conversely, progesterone, produced during pregnancy, provides a protective effect against this cancer,” Dr. Vandana Jain, Sr. Consultant and Chief of Gynae Oncology Services, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), told IANS.

“Women with conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), who often do not ovulate regularly, also find themselves at heightened risk,” Jain added.

According to statistics 1 in 100 women are either diagnosed with cancer of the uterus or cancer of the ovary. However, a steady rise in the numbers of these two cancers has been observed of late.

“Obesity, diabetes, and PCOS have all been scientifically proven to be the reasons for the rise in the incidence of cancer of the uterus and ovary, albeit indirectly,” Dr. Sai Lakshmi Daayana, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, Hyderabad, told IANS.

Ovarian cancer is the third most common type of cancer among women in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the age-adjusted incidence rate of ovarian cancer in India is estimated to be around 6.8 per 1,00,000 women.

Daayana said in the majority of cancers of the ovary, no particular cause is identifiable. The majority of these patients are above 50 years of age.

“However, it has been established that women who seek fertility treatment are at an increased risk of developing cancers of the ovary many years down the line. Previously infertility was seen in about 1:10 couples. This number has now risen to 1:3 capsules. PCOS also contributes to a majority of female infertility,” the expert said.

Further, the doctor explained that cancer of the uterus is seen with increasing frequency in two groups of people. Uterus cancer in women aged 50 and above, who have attained menopause is "due to the ever-increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity,” Daayana said.

The other group of women where alarming numbers of cancers of the uterus are seen is the PCOS cohort.

“Unfortunately this group is much younger, a majority are in their late 20s or 30s, and most of them have yet to conceive. These women face menstrual issues such as scanty and infrequent periods, diabetes-like metabolic profile, and weight gain -- all three being causative factors for cancer of the uterus,” Daayana told IANS.

Stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the experts called for long-term lifestyle changes and medication.

