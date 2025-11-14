Why You Feel Drowsy After Lunch: The Healthy Way to Take a Midday Nap

After having lunch, do you feel sleepy? do you feel taking nap? Because everyone has the right to sleep after lunch. Only that nap should not be 1-4. Let's find out how vigilant our ancestors were about this. As adults, we recognize that our mother's seemingly oppressive mealtime instructions were actually a childhood mantra for lifelong health. Good eating habits ingrained early ensure lasting well-being. Before meals, wash your hands; chew each bite thirty-two times; recite a shloka; and avoid talking or drinking water while eating. Finish all food on your plate, and keep utensils on the plate, not the ground. Rest briefly before resuming activities.

You must have seen your grandfather going walk after dinner. Today, we call it a night walk, that's the only difference. But, walking slowly after dinner is necessary to digest food. That's why the people of the past used to call it Ramraksha, Atharvashirsha or Paravacha by their grandchildren. Now that place has been taken by mobile conversations or songs. In one verse it is said,

भुक्तावोपविशात: सथ्थल्यं शायनस्य रुजानस्य मृत्युरधावती धावत:

A person who sits in one place immediately after eating becomes obese by nature. He who sleeps immediately, many diseases arise in his body, he who runs, his death approaches. That is, one will not be inactive or overactive after eating. The only solution is going for walk by taking slow steps.

Walking helps in digesting the food in the stomach. If food is digested properly, various diseases are completely eliminated before they arise. After eating, it is not expected to sit in one place, sleep immediately or work quickly. Instead, it is important to move the body. Walking is considered an all-round exercise, however, taking a walk like a morning walk after eating is not useful. Only Walking is useful there. Nowadays, there are apps and clocks that measure how much we have walked during the day. Although it is not possible to keep a verbal account of the day, it is easily possible to do walking exercise after eating and it is expected to be done in the same amount.

Why having a power nap it is important after Lunch?

Young and old people feel lazy after eating. No one is exempt from this, whether it is in school, college, job or industry. Therefore, science has suggested the option of powernap. However, this option can be followed at home. If you take powernap while outside, there is a greater chance of getting a coconut in your hand, so it is advisable to eat less at such times!

The practice of "Vamkukshi" or power napping on the left side after meals aids digestion in two ways. First, it keeps food in the stomach longer, allowing for better breakdown and nutrient absorption. Second, lying on the left side facilitates optimal function of the Surya Nadi, which flows through the right nostril and is crucial for proper digestion. Therefore, a 20-25 minute nap in this position is recommended after eating.