Winter Weight Gain? Try These Easy 15-Minute Exercises to Stay Fit

Winters are here and when it is cold you get very tired of getting up early in the morning. Getting up and exercising gets looks like task. If you are worried about your increasing weight. That is why these are some special exercises for those who are very tired of exercising or who are unable to exercise despite their desire. By doing this body can remain flexible and fitness can also be maintained. Let's see what such quick exercises are.

Easy 15-minute exercises to lose weight

The first exercise is to clasp your palms together and keep them close to your chest. After that, jump like jumping jacks. Do this 30 times and do 3 sets of it. Those who cannot jump, move your legs one after the other like this.

In this, instead of keeping your hands close to your chest, if you extend your legs, place both your hands on your head and place your palms together and extend your hands while bringing your legs closer.. Doing jumping jacks like this will also exercise your arms. Doing this exercise helps in reducing fat on your thighs, hips, buttocks, and waist.

Also try this exercise..

1. Surya Namaskar is a complete exercise. Those who cannot give enough time to exercise can take out 10 to 15 minutes and do Surya Namaskar at a fast pace, it will also help in losing weight.

2. Jumping rope is also a good exercise. This also helps in maintaining fitness and losing weight.