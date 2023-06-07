Woman, baby infected with monkeypox after returning to SL from Dubai

Colombo, June 7 The Sri Lankan Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that a woman and her baby have ...

Colombo, June 7 The Sri Lankan Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that a woman and her baby have been infected with monkeypox upon their return from Dubai.

According to the Minister, the woman had contracted the virus from her husband.

The mother and baby have been admitted at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases for treatment.

Health experts have advised the public to seek medical attention if they have blisters or any other symptoms, and refrain from coming into contact with others.

Sri Lanka detected two cases of the infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus in November last year, three months after the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the infection a global emergency.

