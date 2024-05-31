World No Tobacco Day 2024: Health Experts Warn of Severe Health Impacts of Consuming Tobacco

On World No Tobacco Day, doctors emphasized the devastating impact of tobacco consumption on the human body, urging individuals to quit smoking. While lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases are commonly associated with smoking, experts underscored that tobacco's harmful effects extend to nearly every organ system, often underestimated. Tobacco smoke, containing over 7,000 chemicals, including at least 70 carcinogens, poses significant health risks.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis are among the respiratory conditions linked to tobacco use. Additionally, tobacco harms the reproductive system, weakens the immune system, and increases susceptibility to infections, explained experts. Dr. Arindam Datta highlighted how tobacco tar damages the lungs' cilia, impairing their ability to clear mucus and dirt, thus increasing the risk of chronic bronchitis and fatal infections.

Moreover, individuals with prolonged smoking habits, occupational exposure, a history of asthma, or exposure to secondhand smoke face heightened risks, noted experts. The impact on cardiovascular health is profound, with tobacco increasing heart rate, constricting arteries, and damaging their lining, leading to heart attacks and strokes, as explained by Dr. Samir Kubba.

Tobacco's role in causing preventable cancer was emphasized, with carcinogens in tobacco damaging DNA and hindering cell repair, leading to mutations and cancer development. Dr. Samit Purohit highlighted lung cancer as the most prevalent but stressed that tobacco is also a significant risk factor for cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, bladder, pancreas, kidney, and cervix.

Even secondhand smoke poses risks, with non-smokers living with smokers facing increased risks of lung cancer and other cancers of the respiratory system. Smokeless tobacco products were also flagged as dangerous, associated with oral, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, along with precancerous lesions.

Health authorities were urged to prioritize prevention, support early cessation, and enforce stringent tobacco advertising policies to combat the tobacco epidemic.