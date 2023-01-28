Zimbabwe to conduct second measles vaccination campaign

Harare, Jan 28 Zimbabwe will roll out the second phase of the measles vaccination campaign in the most affected districts, starting next Monday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said.

The campaign will run from January 30 to February 10 targeting children aged five years to below 15 years in the eight most affected districts around the country, the Ministry tweeted on Friday.

Following the outbreak that was first reported in the country in April 2022, the Ministry started a mass vaccination campaign in the affected districts, targeting the age group of six months to 15 years, in a bid to control the outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor