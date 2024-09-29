"1972 was last time I played in Delhi...": Hockey legends reminisce as sport returns to national capital

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Indian hockey legends and Olympic medalists Harbinder Singh and Zafar Iqbal opened up on their finest memories of playing in Delhi as the Indian men's hockey action returns to the national capital in October against Germany.

Indian Men's Hockey Team will be in action against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. The Paris 2024 bronze medalists India will face off against the Olympic Silver medallists on October 23-24.

International hockey is returning to New Delhi after a decade with this event and several dignitaries, including former hockey stars are expected to attend the event, including Harbinder and Zafar. The last time India played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was the Hockey World League Final - Men's Round 4, back in January 2014.

Harbinder, the winner of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold, 1968 Mexico bronze and 1972 Munich bronze, said as quoted by Hockey India that 1972 was the last time that he played in Delhi for India and recalled how the stadium was filled up to the brim with excited fans.

"1972 was the last time I played hockey in Delhi for the national team. I remember the Shivaji Stadium was filled to the brim and the fans were on their feet cheering for us. I believe a lot of fans will turn up to cheer for India and Germany as well. They will be witnessing a high-level international match after a decade after all," said Harbinder.

Zafar Iqbal, Gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and Captain of the 1982 Asian Games Silver winning team in Delhi also weighed in saying, "Back in our era, hockey had an immense following. Events like the Nehru Gold Cup, Asian Games and other international matches drew a lot of supporters and palpable excitement always followed the huge stadiums we played in. Germany is a tough team, we beat them in the Tokyo Olympics to win the Bronze medal and lost to them recently in the Semi Finals at Paris so, I am sure Indians will be rooting for us to get one over them."

Last year, Chennai hosted the Men's Asian Champions Trophy, while Ranchi welcomed both the Women's Asian Champions Trophy and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier. This November, Rajgir, a city in Bihar, will host the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

"High-profile matches should be hosted at various venues across the country, giving a chance for people from all regions to witness the team live in action and grow the following for the sport, in addition to keeping our players sharp for important international tournaments," Harbinder lauded Hockey India's initiative to take hockey to all parts of the country.

Zafar also urged supporters to turn up in numbers saying, "The general impression before was that India is a team that concedes goals late in games but that has changed now, we are one of the best teams in the world in all aspects. The facilities are top notch and I am sure the game will be filled with riveting action. And, I would like to take this opportunity to invite hockey fans to turn up in numbers to support our team."

