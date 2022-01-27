Amit Shah condoles death of hockey legend Charanjit Singh, says he was charismatic player

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of hockey legend Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Charanjit Singh and said he was a charismatic player.

Charanjit Singh passed away at 92 in Una district, Himachal Pradesh due to age-related complications.

"Former captain of the Indian hockey team, Charanjit Singh Ji was a charismatic player. He led the gold medal-winning team in the 1964 Olympics and was one of the architects of India's striking performance at the 1960 Olympics. Pained to learn about his demise. My condolences," Amit Shah tweeted.

A charismatic halfback, Charanjit Singh had led the Indian team to a historic Gold Medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, beating Pakistan in the final, and was also part of the Indian team that won silver in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

Born on 20 November 1929, Charanjit Singh was an alumnus of Col. Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, and Punjab University.

After his illustrious career in international hockey, he worked as Director of the Physical Education department at Himachal Pradesh University, in Shimla.

( With inputs from ANI )

