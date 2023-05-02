Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela to host 13th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], May 2 : Following the success of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2022-2023, Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha is all set to welcome the return of hockey.

The world's largest seated hockey stadium will host two national events in the month of May. The 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 (May 4th - May 14th) and the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023 (May 18 - May 28th).

The players and officials will be hosted with utmost care and special attention has been dispensed towards hospitality, infrastructure and any other requisition that the teams may have. For young athletes, this is a golden opportunity to play in a world-class facility that has hosted some of the finest hockey players from around the world.

The tournament will provide them with a chance to compete with some of the best players from across the country in their age group, gain invaluable experience and imitate the exploits of their heroes. Furthermore, for many of the competitors, this would be their first experience playing under state-of-the-art floodlights.

Ahead of the much-awaited event, Sports and Youth Services Minister, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera welcomed the teams to Odisha and spoke about the importance of deploying the marvellous infrastructure towards empowering young athletes. He said, "We are thrilled to welcome the teams to Odisha and are proud to host the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men National Championships at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. This reflects our commitment to providing our young athletes with world-class infrastructure and empowering them to reach their full potential."

President, Hockey India, Dilip Trikey said, "As we gather in Rourkela for the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men National Championships, I am reminded of the city's rich history in promoting the sport of hockey. We saw during the World Cup and the Pro League how Rourkela is always a great venue for hockey, and I am confident that this tournament will be no different. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the players and teams and wish them the best of luck for the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for our young athletes to showcase their skills, gain valuable experience and take their first steps towards achieving their dreams.

While the city of Rourkela is eagerly anticipating the two events, an initiative has also been launched that will provide school children with free entry to the stadium to watch the matches and cheer on the teams. This move has been welcomed by the community, and it is another stride towards inspiring young children to take up the sport and nourish Rourkela's love for hockey.

