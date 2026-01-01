"Calm, clear and ready to take on the champions": Captain Harmanpreet as JSW Soorma Hocley Club open HIL campaign

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 : There's no easing into the season for Soorma Hockey Club. Their Hockey India League campaign begins on Sunday against the defending champions, Rarh Bengal Tigers; a challenge the group has prepared for with clarity and intent, as per a release.

With the core of last season's squad retained, preparation has been focused less on adjustment and more on execution. The emphasis in camp has been on disciplined defending, managing transitions against a high-quality opposition, and being more decisive inside the circle - particularly from penalty corners.

"We're calm, we're clear, and we're ready to take on the champions," said captain Harmanpreet Singh, as quoted from a release.

"We trust the work we've done. Most of this group has played together before, which helps us stay composed and focus on the details - creating pressure, converting our chances, and making smart decisions in key moments. HIL is also a big platform for us with a busy year ahead, and we want to use it to build rhythm and confidence," he noted.

Head coach Philippe Goldberg highlighted the importance of intent and discipline against a proven side.

"When you face the defending champions, every phase of the game matters," he said.

"Our focus has been on controlling transitions, staying patient without the ball, and being decisive when opportunities come. The continuity in this squad gives us belief and allows us to prepare with purpose rather than uncertainty," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor