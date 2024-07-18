Day 4 Results: 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 : The fourth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Hockey secure wins in the women's category, while Hockey Punjab registered a win in the men's category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Lucknow.

Hockey Uttarakhand took on Hockey Himachal in the first match of the day and won 3-2 in the women's category. The goal scorers for Hockey Uttarakhand were Mansi Katariya (39') and Shivani Kumari (51', 54'), while Shikha Saini (12') and Navneet Kaur (30') scored for Hockey Himachal.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Punjab and beat them 10-1. For Hockey Haryana, Nancy Saroha (5', 48'), Manjinder (13', 33'), Chanchal (24'), Kaphi (30'), Mahi (42'), Harshita (45', 45') and Himanshi (60') got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Punjab, Rashmeen Kaur (39') was the lone goal scorer.

In the last match of the day in the women's category, Uttar Pradesh Hockey were up against Hockey Chandigarh. Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the match 6-0. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Vibha Katiyar (18'), Payal Sonakar (27', 37', 52'), Naincy Singh (39'), and Akansha Mitra (45') were the goal scorers.

In the men's category, Delhi Hockey took on Hockey Punjab. Hockey Punjab won the match by 5-0. For Hockey Punjab, Akash Deep (14', 25'), Mandeep Singh (16', 52') and Diljit Singh (58') were the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men and Women South Zone Championship 2024 is all set to kick off in Kollam, Kerala, scheduled from July 19 to July 26.

The event will feature six teams vying for the championship title in each category: Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Telangana Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey and Kerala Hockey.

The competition format will be a round-robin, where all teams will play against each other once. The top two teams will advance to the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete for third place in a knockout fixture.

"We are thrilled to see the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women South Zone Championship bring together so much young talent," said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

"This championship is not only about winning but also about learning and growing as players. It provides a crucial platform for young players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor