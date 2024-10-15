HIL 2024-25: Kalinga Lancers announce squad for upcoming season

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Hockey India League (HIL) team Kalinga Lancers on Tuesday unveiled their lineup for the upcoming 2024 season, marking a return after a seven-year hiatus.

Following their dominant performance in the player auction, Kalinga Lancers have successfully assembled a formidable team, blending emerging talent with seasoned veterans, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the upcoming tournament.

The team's strategic approach during the auction resulted in a well-rounded squad. Key players like Aran Zalewski, Alexander Hendrickx, and Thierry Brinkman, along with emerging Indian stars such as Rosan Kujur and Mukesh Toppo, bolster the team's strength across all positions. This balance of experience and youthful energy makes the Lancers one of the most competitive teams in this year's HIL.

Commenting on the newly formed team, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Hockey is deeply rooted in India's sporting culture, and we are proud to contribute to its growth through the Kalinga Lancers. It is a privilege to own the team and strengthen the sport further by inspiring the next generation. Beyond hockey, Vedanta has been committed to supporting a variety of sports at the grassroots level, including archery, karate, and football, demonstrating our dedication to developing well-rounded talent across the country," as quoted in the HIL press release.

Strategy Director David John shared his excitement: "We have assembled a squad that is not only talented but also deeply committed to success. Our strategy will emphasize discipline and fast-paced play, maximizing scoring opportunities. With the exceptional training environment and infrastructure at our disposal, combined with the expertise of our support staff, I am confident the team will rise to the challenge. We aim to showcase the best of hockey and leave a lasting impression in the HIL this year," the release added.

Kalinga Lancers Full Squad

Defenders: Sanjay (Rs 38 lakh), Mandeep Mor (Rs 19 lakh), Alexander Hendrickx (Rs 23 lakh), Arthur Van Doren (Rs 32 lakh), Antoine Kina (Rs 16 lakh), Partap Lakra (Rs 2 lakh), Sushil Dhanwar (Rs 2 lakh), Rohit Kullu (Rs 2 lakh)

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski (Rs 27 lakh), Moriangthem Rabichandra (Rs 32 lakh), Enrique Gonzalez (Rs 10 lakh), Mukesh Toppo (Rs 5 lakh), Rosan Kujur (Rs 12.5 lakh), Nicholas Bandurak (Rs 5 lakh)

Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami (Rs 20 lakh), Dilpreet Singh (Rs 34 lakh), Thierry Brinkman (Rs 38 lakh), Angad Bir Singh (Rs 26 lakh), Roshan Minz (Rs 2 lakh), Gursahibjit Singh (Rs 6 lakh), Deepak Pradhan (Rs 2 lakh)

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak (Rs 32 lakh), Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill (Rs 2 lakh), Sahil Kumar Nayak (Rs 2 lakh).

The Kalinga Lancers' squad consists of 24 players, including 8 overseas players, with a remaining purse of Rs 10.5 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor